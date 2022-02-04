The Blood Assurance management team, members of the North Georgia Advisory Board, and invited guests, honored Catoosa County Schools Superintendent Denia Reese at the quarterly meeting in February.
Reese has worked in Catoosa County Public Schools for 41 years, and she has served as superintendent since 2005. Reese was recognized for her outstanding support of Blood Assurance through partnerships with schools and allowing student-sponsored blood drives. As every donation can save up to three lives, the donations by students represent a great portion of the total number of units collected by Blood Assurance annually.
Advisory Board Chair Chip Catlett kicked off the special program honoring Reese stating, “Today we recognize you as a Blood Assurance Champion by allowing us to come into the system for donors for the past 17 years.” This statement was inspired by a previous quote by Reese, “I’ve had the opportunity to be a champion for children and had the opportunity to inspire over 1,800 employees to be champions for Catoosa’s Children.” Catlett further stated that, under Mrs. Reese’s leadership, Catoosa County Public Schools has provided an estimated 15,740 opportunities to save a life or just make someone’s day better that might need plasma. He then presented Reese a gift card to her favorite restaurant and golf cap to wear while camping with her husband during her leisure time.
Continuing the presentations, Damon Raines, North Georgia Advisory Board member and current superintendent of Walker County Schools, reminisced about his former working relationship with Reese, stating, “I had the privilege and honor of working under Superintendent Reese’s administration in several capacities. She is one of the hardest-working and driven leaders I have ever known. She has been a mentor, professional colleague, and a true friend.” He presented Reese with a bouquet of beautiful red roses.
President J.B. Gaskins, who was unable to attend due to a travel conflict, was represented by Linda Mosley, a member of the Blood Assurance Executive Board. Mosley expressed her appreciation to Reese for her support and that of the Catoosa County Schools. She then presented Reese with a challenge coin on behalf of President J.B. and the Blood Assurance Executive Board. The challenge coin says, “Excuses never save a life; blood donations do.”
Reese thanked the North Georgia Advisory Board for the honor, the accolades, and the gifts awarded her. “It has been a great honor to serve students, families, and the community as superintendent of Catoosa County Public Schools,” she said. “I am very proud to be a blood and plasma donor, and I’m thankful I’ve had the opportunity to encourage our students and staff to participate in this worthy cause.”