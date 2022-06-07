In 1972, a group of medical professionals and concerned citizens recognized the urgent need for blood collections in the Chattanooga area. As a result of their efforts, Blood Assurance was born, welcoming its first blood donor that year.
Since then, the nonprofit has grown exponentially. The organization now operates 15 blood donation centers, including one in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., throughout Tennessee and Georgia, supplying more than 70 medical facilities in five states with lifesaving blood for patients. Additionally, Blood Assurance utilizes a fleet of bloodmobiles on a daily basis that are sent to businesses, organizations and congregations to collect blood. The blood center also employs more than 300 individuals.
“What was once just a vision has turned into something very special,” said J.B. Gaskins, Blood Assurance’s CEO. “Our mission is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and its components to every area patient in need. For 50 years, we’ve been successful in doing that and it’s all thanks to the generosity of donors in the communities we serve.”
“This celebration is our opportunity to thank everyone who has ever helped Blood Assurance with its mission and growth over the last five decades,” Gaskins said. “At the same time, we are really looking forward to welcoming new faces and sharing information with them on the importance of supporting a local, community blood center like Blood Assurance.”