ATLANTA - The state House of Representatives passed legislation Monday, March 6, defining antisemitism and incorporating it into Georgia’s 2020 hate crimes law.

House Bill 30, which passed 136-22, would establish as part of state law the definition of antisemitism used by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, an intergovernmental organization founded by Sweden’s prime minister in 1998.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

