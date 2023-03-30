ATLANTA - The state Senate gave final passage Wednesday, March 29, to legislation imposing mandatory minimum prison terms for gang recruitment.

Senate Bill 44 requires judges to impose prison sentences of at least five years on those convicted of recruiting gang members. It would also impose tougher penalties for those who recruit someone under age 17 or someone with a disability to a gang, requiring at least a 10-year sentence.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

