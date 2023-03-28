ATLANTA - Georgia cities and counties must enforce local ordinances prohibiting homeless people from camping and sleeping in public arenas under legislation that has gained final passage in the General Assembly.

The Republican-controlled state Senate passed the bill Monday night, March 27, voting 32-24 primarily along party lines, and sent it on to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature. The Senate vote came a few hours after the Georgia House of Representatives passed the bill 99-76.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

