Bill calls on attorney general for larger role in prosecuting gangs By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service Feb 10, 2022 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Chris Carr +1 Chuck Efstration Anna Watkins Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ATLANTA - Legislation authorizing Georgia's attorney general to investigate and prosecute gang activity statewide has been introduced into the state House of Representatives.House Bill 1134 follows Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget proposal to fund the creation of a new Gang Prosecution Unit in the attorney general’s office."Gangs do not contain themselves within a city or county line – they work across multiple jurisdictions to commit violent and dangerous acts," Attorney General Chris Carr said."This legislation would allow our office to serve as a force multiplier by working with law enforcement and district attorneys to build cases and to ensure criminals are put behind bars."The bill has been referred to the House committee with jurisdiction over criminal justice. The panel's chairman, Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, is the measure's chief sponsor.Kemp has made prosecuting gangs a top priority during his four years in office.The governor's four floor leaders in the House are serving as cosponsors of the bill. This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chris Carr Prosecution Gangs Legislation Recommended for you Trending Now Ridgeland coach Brian Patterson passes away Man in Catoosa County found fatally shot inside vehicle with bullet holes Ware to pursue two passions at LaGrange Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 25-31, 2022 Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office charges man with murder Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Becker ready to take Martin to next level 1 hr ago Cruz control 1 hr ago 5 displaced in Jefferson house fire, pets missing 1 hr ago Political forum scheduled tonight 1 hr ago No burn ban yet for Hunt County 1 hr ago