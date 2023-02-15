Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas

Jason Anavitarte

ATLANTA - A Georgia Senate committee unanimously approved a bill Monday, Feb. 13, that would codify a ban on the use of TikTok on state-owned devices.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, would codify Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s directive last year aimed at TikTok, a highly popular video hosting service that runs user-submitted videos.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

