President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has released a $25 million, 16-week ad campaign that will air during pro football’s season opener in prime time this week.

The 30-second ads, which will air in Georgia and five other swing states, will tout Biden’s economic agenda, including getting inflation down to 3% and unemployment to its lowest level in decades.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

