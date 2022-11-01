ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Economic Development is doing a better job documenting the economic impact of the state’s film tax credit, according to a follow-up review.

But the General Assembly has not acted to cap the credit to control its growth, as a 2020 audit had recommended.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

