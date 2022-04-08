Coffee drinkers have something to look forward to this year. A new coffee shop — (be) caffeinated — will be opening at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and McFarland Avenue, next to Roy’s Grill, in Rossville toward the end of 2022.
Developers and owners Christopher Wood, Douglas Lee, Matt Gann and Clint Dean worked with the Rossville Downtown Development Authority (RDDA) to purchase the land that will sport the primarily drive-thru shop.
Wood and Lee own four other (be) caffeinated coffee shops, all in the Chattanooga area — one on North Shore, one in the cafeteria at Chattanooga State, one in Highland Park by the Chattanooga Zoo and one in Red Bank. The coffee shop in Rossville will stand out in that it’s the only one in which the business owners will also own the property.
The Rossville (be) caffeinated, like the others, will have several special features. There will be some indoor and some outdoor seating, but drive-thru will account for most of the shop’s business.
All the coffee sold is made from beans ground at the North Shore location. “We’re very particular about our beans and how they’re roasted,” says Wood. “We have a Q Grader — someone trained and certified to grade coffee. Our Q Grader has won a Golden Bean Award (Golden Bean is an annual coffee-roasting competition).”
Wood says there are only about 400-500 Q Graders in the U.S. According to the Coffee Quality Institute, a Q Grader must pass 22 tests to become licensed and licenses must be renewed every three years.
(be) caffeinated shops offer coffee, espresso, latte, cold brew and signature drinks — their own special flavors, with new flavors being introduced every two weeks. They also offer tea, hot chocolate, juice and a variety of foods, like pastries, that go well with coffee and other drinks.
Wood says (be) caffeinated tries to keep what they do as local as possible. “We buy our pastries and other items locally. We try to be involved in our community.”
Among other things, (be) caffeinated partners with local charitable organizations for a month at a time in a profit sharing program to help them raise funds.
Wood says the Rossville location will eventually employ 20-25 people, some full-time and some part-time.
“Working with the Rossville Development Authority and its director Tobey Hill has been great,” says Wood. “You can tell the RDDA really has a vision for Rossville and cares about the city.”
Hill says the RDDA, which owned the property, was happy to sell it to (be) caffeinated and help them work through zoning issues. “I think it’s a great location for a coffee shop. There’s a lot of traffic that passes that way heading to Chattanooga every morning.”