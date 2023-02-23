Corbin

The City of LaFayette Honeybee Festival returned in 2022 with an estimated crowd of more than 80,000.

After a two-year hiatus from the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Honeybee Festival was a welcomed event to return to the City of LaFayette on Saturday, June 4.

