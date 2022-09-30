A Walker County woman accused of a fatal hit-and-run thought she had hit a deer and, through her attorney, contacted authorities the day of the incident, her attorney said.

Chattanooga Police Department traffic division investigators identified Sarah Annette Barrett, 49, of Rock Spring, as the driver who hit and killed 55-year-old Paul Thompson with a car on Saturday night, Sept. 24, in the 5900 block of Shallowford Road, the CPD said in a press release.

