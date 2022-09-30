A Walker County woman accused of a fatal hit-and-run thought she had hit a deer and, through her attorney, contacted authorities the day of the incident, her attorney said.
Chattanooga Police Department traffic division investigators identified Sarah Annette Barrett, 49, of Rock Spring, as the driver who hit and killed 55-year-old Paul Thompson with a car on Saturday night, Sept. 24, in the 5900 block of Shallowford Road, the CPD said in a press release.
Barrett’s attorney, McCracken Poston of Ringgold, said in press release Thursday night, Sept. 29, that Barrett — through him — contacted the CPD the same date of the incident, after her husband told her of news reports that a body had been found in the same area where she believed she had hit a deer.
“I reached out to my contact in the Chattanooga Police Department's administration,” Poston said, “and just hours later I was speaking, on her behalf, directly to the investigator in this case, and on the same date of the incident.”
Poston said his client also submitted her car to be picked up by the police for investigation on Monday, Sept. 26, within minutes of the police request for the car.
“Sarah is devastated to learn that what she thought was a deer that she apparently struck within her lane on a very remote and unlit part of Shallowford Road might have been a human being,” Poston said. “She contacted me after being informed by her husband of news reports that a dead body had been found in the same vicinity of the impact that she thought was a deer. Her heart goes out to the family of the man found dead near the apparent scene of impact.
“Many questions remain about the man and why he stepped or leapt into her path on the darkened roadway near the Vulcan facility before sunrise,” Poston said.
Poston said that the time involved in the identification of the deceased, who had no ID information on him, and subsequently the location of his next-of-kin had stymied investigators in the case.
Poston said his client turned herself in to the Hamilton County (Tenn.) jail on Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, less than two hours of her being informed that warrants had been issued for failure to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death, and failure to render aid.
“She got there so soon there were delays in finding the warrant,” Poston said. She was released on bond the next morning, he said.
“Each and every citizen deserves to be considered innocent until each element of any charged offense is proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Poston said, “but right now my client is completely distraught over this, and thinking of the family of the man who lost his life.”