Christine Lawson

Catoosa County resident Christine Lawson, who is a lawyer, addressed contradictions between the new chicken ordinance and state law at the May 2 Board of Commissioners meeting.

 Screenshot

Local citizen and lawyer Christine Lawson appeared before the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners at its May 2 meeting to further address the chicken ordinance that was passed two weeks earlier.

This time, she said, she wanted to address a problem with the new ordinance. The new code prohibits the sale of eggs, chickens or chicken manure by people in both R-1 and A-1 zones.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In