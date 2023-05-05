Local citizen and lawyer Christine Lawson appeared before the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners at its May 2 meeting to further address the chicken ordinance that was passed two weeks earlier.
This time, she said, she wanted to address a problem with the new ordinance. The new code prohibits the sale of eggs, chickens or chicken manure by people in both R-1 and A-1 zones.
This is a way many people in A-1 districts make part of their living, Lawson said.
Commission Chairman Larry Black asked Lawson if she was familiar with state law, which does allow the sale of eggs and chickens by people living in A-1 districts, provided they meet certain criteria, including holding a candling license.
Lawson said she was familiar with state regulations and holds a candling license herself.
“We can’t pass something that is in violation of Georgia state law,” Black said.
Lawson pointed out that the board had passed something that contradicts state law. “You are restricting people who would otherwise meet the Georgia state law from doing what the Georgia state law is asking them to do.”
Lawson said there are other problems with the new ordinance, but she did not address them at the May 2 meeting.
