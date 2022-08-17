Football

ATLANTA - Atlanta will host the college football championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in January 2025, the Atlanta Sports Council announced Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The city hosted the championship game in 2018, when the University of Georgia Bulldogs narrowly lost to rival University of Alabama.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

