ATLANTA - The U.S. Army will begin unit-by-unit inspections of on-post privatized housing at Fort Gordon near Augusta.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has called attention to the poor condition of privatized housing at both Fort Gordon and Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, launching an investigation last year.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

