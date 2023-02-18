Jason Herron fell in love with old bottles as a teenager and has been digging for them ever since.
Where to dig was always a question. Then Herron discovered that during the mid and late 1800s and into the early 1900s, when things like yellow fever and cholera were constant problems, many cities had interesting garbage services.
In an effort to keep contaminated garbage away from populated areas, cities hired “scavengers” to collect garbage from homes and to dispose of it outside city limits.
The scavengers tended to favor certain types of locations, including spots along railroad tracks where rain carved out gullies.
Herron says there are old underground dumps along railroad tracks and near former stables in Atlanta, Birmingham and Chattanooga, as well as in Ringgold, but finding them is challenging and getting permission to dig can be even harder.
Old city maps, including fire insurance maps, can be useful, says Herron. “Larger cities usually have better maps,” he says. “It’s pretty certain there’s an old dump in Ringgold, but the city didn’t keep good records and we don’t know where it is.”
There’s one dump in Chattanooga, says Herron, in the Bluff View District, from the late 1800s into the 1920s.
Herron has become an authority on searching out the dumps and on old bottles, spending many hours pouring through records on microfilm in libraries and searching historic newspapers. He’s also spent a big chunk of his life on digs, unearthing bottles and other items and now has a sizable collection.
Herron says it’s well worth spending a day in hole 10 feet square and five feet deep, as he and some friends did in Birmingham once, to find rare medicine bottles. He found some old, pre-Coca Cola, soda water bottles embossed with American Indians in a Pratt City, Ala., dig once.
Coca Cola bottles of many designs and ages are common finds and Herron says he especially likes finding local identification on bottles, like Cloud Springs.
Herron’s co-sponsor for the show is Buddy Lasater, from Lookout Mountain, Ga. Herron says that Lasater’s father owned a store. One day a customer asked to borrow some money and left as collateral an amber Chattanooga straight-side Coke bottle. Lasater’s dad later gave the bottle to his son, igniting a love of old bottles in him.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.