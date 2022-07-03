When I was a kid, if “The Star Spangled Banner” was played on TV or the radio, my siblings and I were required by our father to stand. I’m so thankful for that training. I admit I don’t do it anymore, but the impulse remains, the way my heart is moved remains, the respect and reverence remain.
We saluted the flag in school and maybe because of my father, it was a solemn act for me – it never became rote.
Some of the other biggest things that fueled my patriotism were books I read. Seventh grade was a big year for reading some of the best ones for young people. “Johnny Tremain” by Esther Forbes lit my appreciation for the founding of America.
That same year I attended a tiny private school. Someone donated hundreds of books to us so we could start a library. Among them were dozens upon dozens of biographies. I was tasked with organizing the books. Instead, I just read them: George Washington Carver was the first, then Florence Nightingale, Clara Barton, Harriet Tubman, Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Paul Revere, one after another after another, in no particular order.
I was impressed and inspired and I still am. Now I’ve read adult-level biographies about all these deeply human, often flawed, often heroic, truly amazing people. Whatever imperfections they may have had, they were still made of sterner stuff than most folks today, including me.
Our founders, whatever one might not like about them, were courageous, sacrificial, tenacious, hard-working people who knew the importance and historical value of what they were doing.
As an adult I read “Miracle at Philadelphia” by Catherine Drinker Bowman. It’s a close look at the real men who got together in the summer heat of Philadelphia and labored relentlessly and often contentiously over crafting a Constitution to meet the needs of a newly established nation just out of a long war for independence. If you read only one book in your life about the founding of the United States of America, I would recommend this one.
America is a beautiful and inspiring place to live. There’s potential for everyone. Is the U.S.A. perfect? Of course not. But of all the places on earth, I think it’s the most perfectible. Because here in America you have the freedom to improve everything, from yourself to your community to your state to your highest levels of government.
We may be the most self-critical nation in the world. That’s good as long as the self-criticism is introspective and corrective, as long as it’s not an end in itself but a way to improve.
When I was 13, I visited the Statue of Liberty. I climbed the steps with my grandmother, all the way to the crown, and we gazed out onto the harbor. The ocean breeze felt like freedom itself.
America the free, long may she live. The next time I hear our national anthem, even if I’m home alone, I’m going to stand with my hand over my heart.