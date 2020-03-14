Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are reminding citizens that all DNR-managed properties are open and welcoming visitors during normal operating hours. These properties include state parks, lodges, historic sites, WMAs, PFAs, archery ranges, shooting ranges, education centers, golf courses and battlefields, along with those not directly mentioned here that are under the management of DNR.
In addition, all DNR administrative offices throughout the state are open and operating during normal business hours.
The only DNR property currently affected by the coronavirus response is a small, wooded and very isolated section within Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge, which was recently selected as a temporary location to house coronavirus patients for monitoring.
Less than one acre of the park’s 5,800 total acreage is being used, and security is in place to ensure there is no public access. At the request of the Department of Public Safety, Lake Rutledge Road, CCC Camp Loop Road and the park’s boat ramp will be closed until further notice. The beach area remains closed for the winter season.
For the latest updates related to any coronavirus impact on DNR operations and locations, visit https://gadnr.org/recent-press-release-dnr.