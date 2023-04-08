ATLANTA - Despite agreement among lawmakers and advocates that Georgia needs more quality affordable housing, the General Assembly this year took few steps to address the shortfall.

Most of the bills aimed at housing problems failed to pass, foundering on the shoals of inter-chamber disagreements and controversy about the extent to which the state government can limit local housing regulations.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

