Courts news

ATLANTA - Lawyers for abortion-rights groups asked a state judge Monday, Aug. 8, to temporarily block Georgia's new abortion law.

The law – which bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected – took effect in July. Initially approved by the General Assembly in 2019, it had been under legal challenge in federal courts. Last month, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the Georgia law and put it into effect immediately.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

