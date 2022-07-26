Courts news

ATLANTA - Georgia abortion rights advocates filed a lawsuit Tuesday, July 26, challenging the state’s post-six-week abortion ban in Fulton County Superior Court.

The lawsuit represents the latest step in attempts to block the so-called “heartbeat” law, which was upheld by a federal appellate court. Plaintiffs in the new case include SisterSong, the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia and Planned Parenthood Southeast.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

