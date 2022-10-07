Walker County voters will be making some serious decisions about who governs them over the next several years.
The general election kicks off with the start of early voting on Oct. 17. The final day to vote is Nov. 8.
Ballots vary a little depending on the district in which a voter lives.
Here we present, in brief, who is running for office.
These races are on all Walker County ballots (candidates listed in the order they appear on ballots).
U.S. Senate: Republican Herschel Junior Walker, Democrat Raphael Warnock (incumbent), Libertarian Chase Oliver
U.S. House of Representatives, District 14: Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (incumbent), Democrat Marcus Flowers
Governor of Georgia: Republican Brian Kemp (incumbent), Democrat Stacey Abrams, Libertarian Shane Hazel
Lieutenant Governor of Georgia: Republican Burt Jones, Democrat Charlie Bailey, Libertarian Ryan Graham
Georgia Secretary of State: Republican Brad Raffensperger (incumbent), Democrat Bee Nguyen, Libertarian Ted Metz
Georgia Attorney General: Republican Chris Carr, Democrat Jennifer “Jen” Jordan, Libertarian Martin Kowan
Georgia Superintendent of Schools: Republican Richard Woods (incumbent), Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy.
There are also contested races for Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture, Commissioner of Insurance and Commissioner of Labor
Georgia State Senate, District 53, is uncontested and on all ballots: Republican Colton Moore
State House, District 1, is on applicable ballots and is uncontested: Republican Mike Cameron
State House, District 2, is on applicable ballots and is uncontested: Republican Steve Tarvin
Two Walker County Board of Commissioners districts have candidates running. In District 1, Republican Robert Blakemore (incumbent) and Democrat Bobby McDonald are running. In District 2, Republican Mark Askew is running unopposed.
Two Board of Education seats are also on applicable ballots, both unopposed: Karen Harden in Post 2 and Mike Carruth in Post 3.
Each ballot also features two proposed constitutional amendments and two statewide referendum questions. Here they are, greatly condensed:
Amendment 1: Should certain state-level elected officials lose their compensation during a suspension due to an indictment for a felony?
Amendment 2: Should local taxing authorities be authorized to provide tax relief to people whose property has been damaged in a nationally declared disaster area?
Referendum A: Should there be a statewide ad valorem tax exemption for certain equipment used by timber producers?
Referendum B: Should the ad valorem tax exemption on certain agricultural equipment and products be expanded?
Finally, Walker County ballots contain a special referendum: Walker County Sale of Packaged Distilled Spirits. Voters will choose “Yes” or “No” for issuing licenses for the “package sale of distilled spirits within the unincorporated limits of Walker County.”
To see your full ballot and voting precinct, visit https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.
To learn more about voting in Walker County and Georgia, visit http://www.walkercountyelections.com/index.html
For questions, call 706-638-4349.