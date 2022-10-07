Catoosa County voters will be making some serious decisions about who governs them over the next several years.
The general election kicks off with the start of early voting on Oct. 17. The final day to vote is Nov. 8.
Ballots vary a little depending on the district in which a voter lives.
Here we present, in brief, who is running for office.
These races are on all Catoosa County ballots (candidates listed in the order they appear on ballots).
U.S. Senate: Republican Herschel Junior Walker, Democrat Raphael Warnock (incumbent), Libertarian Chase Oliver
U.S. House of Representatives, District 14: Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (incumbent), Democrat Marcus Flowers
Governor of Georgia: Republican Brian Kemp (incumbent), Democrat Stacey Abrams, Libertarian Shane Hazel
Lieutenant Governor of Georgia: Republican Burt Jones, Democrat Charlie Bailey, Libertarian Ryan Graham
Georgia Secretary of State: Republican Brad Raffensperger (incumbent), Democrat Bee Nguyen, Libertarian Ted Metz
Georgia Attorney General: Republican Chris Carr, Democrat Jennifer “Jen” Jordan, Libertarian Martin Kowan
Georgia Superintendent of Schools: Republican Richard Woods (incumbent), Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy.
There are also contested races for Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture, Commissioner of Insurance and Commissioner of Labor
Georgia State Senate, District 53, is uncontested and on all ballots: Republican Colton Moore
State House, District 3, is on applicable ballots and is uncontested: Republican Mitchell Horner
State House, District 4, is on applicable ballots and is uncontested: Republican Steve Tarvin
State Court Solicitor is on all ballots and is uncontested: Republican Doug Woodruff
Two Catoosa County Board of Commissioners districts have uncontested candidates: District 2, Chuck Harris; and District 4, Charlie Stephens
Catoosa Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor is on all ballots. There are two candidates – Keith Bonnell and Charles J. Lancaster - but voters are instructed to vote for two candidates.
Each ballot also features two proposed constitutional amendments and two statewide referendum questions. Here they are, greatly condensed:
Amendment 1: Should certain state-level elected officials lose their compensation during a suspension due to an indictment for a felony?
Amendment 2: Should local taxing authorities be authorized to provide tax relief to people whose property has been damaged in a nationally declared disaster area?
Referendum A: Should there be a statewide ad valorem tax exemption for certain equipment used by timber producers?
Referendum B: Should the ad valorem tax exemption on certain agricultural equipment and products be expanded?
To see your full ballot and voting precinct, visit https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.
To learn more about voting in Catoosa County and Georgia, visit https://www.catoosa.com/departments/view-all-departments/elections-voter-registration.
For questions, call 706-935-3990.