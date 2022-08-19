Nearly everyone local is familiar with the controversies surrounding the old Hutcheson Hospital at 100 Gross Crescent Circle in Fort Oglethorpe.
The hospital was founded in 1953 as John L. Hutcheson Memorial Tri-County Hospital. Since that time, it has gone through the wringer, changing ownership numerous times, going through bankruptcy and lawsuits, being pulled this way and that by local counties, by attorneys, boards, other hospitals, and by politicians, finally reaching yet another state of controversy.
Today, Catoosa County owns the former Hutcheson Hospital. Many residents worry about what upkeep is costing the county and they want to know: How much and what's next?
It’s a question that is in the hands of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners and more specifically the fairly new Catoosa County Public Facilities Authority, which oversees the building (as well as other public facilities, like ball fields and the Colonnade).
A public authority, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia, “is a quasi-governmental agency created by the legislature and given corporate status to achieve a special purpose (such as building toll roads or operating a local hospital) with powers and exemptions not enjoyed by regular government agencies.
“[A]uthorities … are created by law and given corporate powers to pursue a public purpose. Legally, however, they are considered instruments of government — but not official agencies.”
The Catoosa Public Facilities Authority, says Commissioner Chuck Harris, can make quick decisions about things like approving the replacement of broken windows or a leaky roof in a building without the need for a meeting of the commissioners, but it cannot sell or buy a building.
The subject of the old Hutcheson building evokes a lot of emotion from local residents. It’s a huge facility that has the potential to be something new and exciting or to become a thorn in the wallet of the county and its taxpayers.
The hospital came up at Catoosa County’s first public hearing regarding an increase in the property tax (millage) rate.
While discussing ways the county might cut expenses, one resident asked why the building hasn’t simply been sold, considering the cost of maintaining it.
The 400,000-square-foot building has two tenants at the moment: CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia, which runs an emergency room and some other medical services in part of it, and Parkridge Nursing Home, which uses space in the building for its rehabilitation services.
The rent from these two tenants, says Commissioner Harris, covers a lot of the maintenance costs but not all of them. The building is currently costing the county an additional $100,000 a year.
“We are constantly working on ways to bring down the cost,” Harris says. “We’re working with North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation and TVA right now on ways to reduce electric costs.”
Replacing outdated lighting in the building may turn out to be one money-saving option, says Harris, but he says other costs are more fixed. For instance, the county pays around $2,000 a month in electric franchise fees that go to the city of Fort Oglethorpe.
Selling a building like Hutcheson, says Harris, isn’t as easy as just popping up a “For Sale by Owner” sign.
“We could probably sell it today if we priced it at a million dollars,” Harris says. “But it’s appraised at $9.7 million and the insurance valuation on the building is $75 million.”
In addition to the 400,000-square-foot building is 31 acres of land. Harris says the building doesn’t necessarily have to be sold as one. Likewise, the land. There’s also the historic old Post Hospital part that was built in the very early 1900s that the city could consider keeping.
“It was the intention of the Board of Commissioners,” Harris says, “from the beginning to sell the Hutcheson building. That’s what we’re working toward.”
Hutcheson is more or less on the market now, Harris says, but not being actively marketed. It’s on the market in the sense that when a large old building, especially one with some historic significance, is for sale, word gets around to investors and inquiries follow.
“If we got a good offer on it now,” says Harris, “and we felt the buyer’s plans were suitable for our community, we would probably sell it to them.”
The sale would be the decision of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, based on the recommendation of the Public Facilities Authority.
But for the moment, says Harris, the Public Facilities Authority is pursuing a feasibility study about the potential of the building and ways to best market it. The plan is for the study to be conducted by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government, a University of Georgia entity, and funded by the Lyndhurst Foundation, a community-building nonprofit that has invested a number of times in Catoosa County.
“The way we’re working on it,” says Harris, “the study will not cost taxpayers anything and will improve our chances of making a good sale that will be an asset to our county.”