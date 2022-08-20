Hutcheson Medical Center

This is the Hutcheson Hospital building when it was known as Hutcheson Medical Center. The hospital, founded in 1953 as John L. Hutcheson Memorial Tri-County Hospital, has since undergone several name changes and ownership changes.

 File

Many in North Georgia are familiar with the controversies surrounding the old Hutcheson Hospital at 100 Gross Crescent Circle in Fort Oglethorpe.

The hospital was founded in 1953 as John L. Hutcheson Memorial Tri-County Hospital. Since that time, it has gone through the wringer, changing ownership numerous times, going through bankruptcy and lawsuits, being pulled this way and that by local counties, by attorneys, boards, other hospitals, and by politicians, finally reaching yet another state of controversy.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In