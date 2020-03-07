It’s final. Qualifying for the May 19 general primary election is over, the people who wanted to run for public office have filed their paperwork and entered the ring. Here’s who Catoosa County voters will choose from in the general primary, which will whittle the choices down. Names appear in alphabetical order and as they were filed by candidates. D denotes Democrat, R denotes Republican.
The general primary (all offices other than president) begins April 27 and ends May 19. The deadline to register to vote in the general primary is April 20. Early voting for the general primary begins April 27 and runs through May 15, including extended voting hours on Saturday, May 9.
The presidential primary is going on now, with a final date of March 24.
Local races
Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, chairman: Robert G. Gordy (R), Steven M. Henry (R, incumbent), Ray Johnson (R), Ernest Pursley (D)
Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, District 1: Jeffrey Long (R, incumbent), Benjamin R. Scott (R)
Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, District 3: Jim Cutler (R, incumbent), Mickey E. Headrick (R), Vanita C. Hullander (R)
Catoosa County probate judge: Jeffrey Dean Hullender (R, incumbent)
Catoosa County coroner: Crystal King (R), James T. Spurling (R)
Catoosa County sheriff: Gary R. Sisk (R, incumbent)
Catoosa County clerk of superior court: Tracy Hullender Brown (R, incumbent)
Catoosa County tax commissioner: Gary Wayne Autry (R, incumbent), Michael L. Key (R)
Catoosa County chief magistrate of the magistrate court: John D. Gass (R, incumbent)
Catoosa County Board of Education, District 1: Gloria Hunt (incumbent)
Catoosa County Board of Education, District at Large: Suzan Gibson (incumbent)
Catoosa County Board of Education, District 3: Donald L. Dycus (incumbent)
State races
State senator, District 53: Colton Moore (R), Jeff Mullis (R, incumbent), Todd Nobllit (R)
State representative, District 2: Steve Tarvin (R, incumbent)
State representative, District 3: Dewayne Hill (R, incumbent), Jeff Holcomb (R)
Public Service Commissioner, District 4: Lauren Bubba McDonald JR (R, incumbent), Daniel Blackman (D), John Noel (D)
Federal races
U.S. senator: David A. Perdue (R, incumbent), Sarah Riggs Amico (D), Marckeith DeJesus (D), James Knox (D), Jon Ossoff (D), Teresa Pike Tomlinson (D)
U.S. representative, District 14: John D. Barge (R), Ben Bullock (R), Kevin Cooke (R), John Cowan (R), Clayton Fuller (R), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R), Andy Gunther (R), Bill Hembree (R), Matt Laughridge (R), Kevin Van Ausdal (D)
U.S. president: Georgians will vote for the people they wish to run for president on March 24 (early voting also available). The final decision about who will run on the two major tickets during the general election in November will be made during national conventions. The Democratic National Convention is July 13-16. The Republican National Convention is Aug. 24-27.
When and where to vote
Presidential preference primary (going on now)
Dates: Big Election Day: March 24, 2020 (7 a.m.– 7 p.m.). Early voting: March 2-March 20 (Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.–5 p.m.). Saturday voting: March 14 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) Extended hours: Thurs. Mar. 19 (8 a.m. 7 p.m.).
Where to vote early: Freedom Center, 5238 Evitt St., Ringgold or Westside Voting Precinct 3319 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Where to vote on the big day (March 24): Precinct to which you are assigned. Visit mvp.sos.ga.gov to find your precinct or call Catoosa County Elections and Voter Registration at 706-935-3990.
General primary (local, state, federal except president)
Dates: Big Election Day: Election Day: May 19, 2020 (7 a.m.– 7 p.m.) Early voting: April 27–May 15 (Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.–5 p.m.). Saturday voting: May 9 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.). Extended hours: Thurs. May 14 (8 a.m.-7 p.m.). Registration cut-off: April 20, 2020.
Where to vote early: Freedom Center, 5238 Evitt St., Ringgold or Westside Voting Precinct 3319 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Where to vote on the big day (May 19): Precinct to which you are assigned. Visit mvp.sos.ga.gov to find your precinct or call Catoosa County Elections and Voter Registration at 706-935-3990.
Visit https://www.catoosa.com/elections for more information.