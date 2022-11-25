County commissioners in all 159 counties in Georgia, as well as sheriffs, superior court clerks, probate judges, tax commissioners, magistrate judges and some coroners, will receive $5,000 a year cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs), according to the amended fiscal year 2022 state budget.
Pay raises for local elected officials are required by state law when state employees receive across-the-board raises. and the raises must be equal in amount or percentage to raises received by state employees.
Typically, raises are given as a percentage of these people’s salaries, but this year, the governor and state legislature chose to give a flat amount as a raise.
The flat $5,000 raises, which most state employees also received, were determined by the governor’s office and the legislature. The raises received by county-level elected officials must be funded by the counties.
Pay for county-level elected officials (except for coroners in counties of 35,000 or more) is determined by a state-mandated formula based on county populations. In larger counties, for instance, commissioners are paid more than in smaller counties.
Catoosa County's Board of Commissioners chairman Larry Black says he doesn’t mind anyone knowing how much he makes as chair of the board, “Twice a month, I get a check for $649.50, after taxes.”
The raise will add $192.30 (before taxes) to each of those checks. Regular commissioners make less.
“From what I’ve seen as a newly elected official,” says Black, “commissioners put in a lot of time.”
When do the raises begin?
State employee and superior court judge increases began in April 2022. Raises for the officials listed at the beginning of this article are slated to begin in January 2023. Coroners in Catoosa and Walker do not qualify for this particular raise.
To learn more: More information: Appendix E of the ACCG Final Legislation Report, pages 16-17, (Vol. 13, Issue 14, May 20, 2022) the amended FY2022 budget awarded the $5,000 raises to most state employees, as well as to county employees whose salaries are determined by formulas mandated by the state. https://www.accg.org/docs/2022FinalLegislativeReport.pdf
According to ACCG (Association County Commissioners of Georgia), “Whenever state employees receive salary increases of a certain percentage or amount, the state laws applying to various county-level officials require that the same percentage or amount increase be applied to the annual compensation for those county officials and paid for by the counties.”
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.