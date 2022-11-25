County commissioners in all 159 counties in Georgia, as well as sheriffs, superior court clerks, probate judges, tax commissioners, magistrate judges and some coroners, will receive $5,000 a year cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs), according to the amended fiscal year 2022 state budget.

Pay raises for local elected officials are required by state law when state employees receive across-the-board raises. and the raises must be equal in amount or percentage to raises received by state employees.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

