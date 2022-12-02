About a year ago, Pam Catherman packed up and moved from Rochester, N.Y., to Ringgold, Ga., to be close to her daughter and grandchildren.
Shortly after relocating, Pam, and her daughter Jamie Huggins, were looking to go into business together. “We looked at a lot of options,” says Catherman. “Then we saw that Ringgold Florist was for sale.”
The owner of the florist wasn’t searching for just any buyer. She wanted someone who would carry on the traditions of the business and be part of the community. It was a perfect fit for Catherman and Huggins.
Catherman knew she wanted to sell Christmas trees, but she had no space for it. “Ringgold has a wonderful Christmas spirit and festivities throughout December. I wanted to add to that.”
Fortunately, the city had some land next to the florist shop. Catherman made arrangements to lease the land for what she calls her chunky trees. “They’re very full trees,” she says.
The trees range from five to eight feet tall and from $45 to $150. “I envision people coming to downtown Ringgold for shopping and events and wrapping up the day with buying their Christmas tree to take home and decorate,” Catherman says.
Christmas trees make up just one part of what Catherman loves about becoming a florist. “I grew up on a farm picking apples and cherries and running a farm stand. Then I got a ‘real’ job in accounting and worked for a long time as a business manager. Now I’m back to working with plants and people.”
“I love my employees and my customers,” Catherman says. “We make a lot of flower arrangements for funerals or as gestures of sympathy. I try to make it as easy as possible for people during the hardest parts of their lives. I’ve been there, so I understand.”
The entire floral business is more personal than many. Catherman orders her flowers not online but in person or by telephone from local wholesalers who import from places like Canada and South America. She says that 75 percent of the design of arrangements is “designer’s choice.”
“I’ve never had a complaint about an arrangement,” says Catherman. “We talk with people about what they want, what colors they’d like, and we create something they can love.”
In addition to floral arrangements for every occasion from birthdays to weddings, proms, anniversaries, Valentine’s Day and beyond, Ringgold Florist sells Christmas and other wreaths, including theme-based wreaths, home décor, plants and planters, stuffed animals, candles, mugs and a whole lot more.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.