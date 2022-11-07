ELECTION 2022 logo

ATLANTA - Georgia voters turned out in full force during the state’s early voting period, with about 2.5 million people voting early in person or by absentee ballot.

The vast majority of those ballots – about 2.3 million - were cast through early voting in person at polling stations. Another 216,067 absentee ballots – more than three-quarters of all absentee ballots requested - were returned during the early voting period.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In