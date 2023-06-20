broadband usa logo

A $12.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will help expand middle mile high-speed internet infrastructure across Northwest Georgia.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All Initiative, Dovetel Communications — dba SyncGlobal Telecomm — will get $12,234,350 through the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program. It will help offset the cost of the company’s $32 million project aimed at expanding the regional network.

