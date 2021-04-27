Burning banned through Sept. 30
According to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, open burning is prohibited in Walker County from May 1 to Sept. 30.
Air quality can deteriorate during warm weather months due to ground-level ozone. By prohibiting open burning activities, the seasonal burn ban reduces ozone levels.
Burning man-made materials such as tires, shingles, plastics, treated lumber or household garbage in Georgia is illegal, even in a burn barrel.
Learn more about burning rules at https://walkercountyga.gov/government/departments/fire-rescue/burning-rules/.
Farmers Market opens May 8
The Walker County Farmers Market, previously known as the Battlefield Farmers Market, returns for a new season on May 8.
The market will be available Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. through September at the Walker County Ag Center.
The market participates in the Georgia Fresh for Less program, which provides those on SNAP with the ability to spend $2 for every EBT dollar on their SNAP card.
County document database updated
Agenda packets for Walker County Government meetings dating back to 2011 are now available through the county's Municode database.
Packets include meeting minutes, as well important documents such as contracts, resolutions and ordinances.
Access the database at walkercountyga.gov by clicking on the "Municode" icon on the homepage.