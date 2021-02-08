A new Wendy’s restaurant opened Dec. 30 at 12706 N. U.S. 27 in Chickamauga, near the Lee and Gordon Mill Road intersection.
Zack DeBord, president of Wen Choo Choo Inc., the company that owns the Wendy’s and the adjacent strip mall, said the Chickamauga Wendy’s makes the twelfth opened by Wen Choo Choo Inc., which is owned by DeBord’s grandparents, Jim and Koy Patton.
Wen Choo Choo, says DeBord, has actually owned the land in Chickamauga since 2005 but didn’t open a Wendy’s due to the close proximity of a Wendy’s in Fort Oglethorpe at Battlefield Parkway and U.S. 27. That Wendy's is now closed.
Over time, Wen Choo Choo purchased land adjoining the Chickamauga location, more than a Wendy’s requires, says DeBord.
The other Wendy’s restaurants owned by Wen Choo Choo are stand-alone businesses. This is the first time the company has ventured into building a strip mall with Wendy’s as an endcap.
There are three other retail spaces in the mall.
DeBord says the company’s hope for the currently-vacant buildings is to have them occupied by a pharmacy with a drive-thru, a physical rehabilitation facility and a walk-in medical clinic.
The restaurant has 3,000 square feet, and the remaining retail space available in the strip totals 8,750 square feet.
Other Wendy’s restaurants owned by Wen Choo Choo, Inc., located in Georgia are Trenton, LaFayette, Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe (near Dietz Road); those located in Tennessee are Kimball, Lookout Valley, East Ridge, Hixson (on Hixson Pike), downtown Chattanooga (near Holtzclaw Street), Soddy-Daisy and Dunlap.