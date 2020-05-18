The Canopy Senior Living, in conjunction with Jacksonville, Fla.-based real estate developer Rimrock Companies, and SRI Management LLC, broke ground on a 64-unit, innovative assisted living and memory care community — The Canopy at Boynton Ridge — on nearly six acres of well-accessed land in Fort Oglethorpe.
With anticipated grand opening in spring 2021, The Canopy at Boynton Ridge is located in Catoosa County, within the rapidly-growing, six-county Chattanooga metropolitan area. The community will encompass both assisted living and memory care apartments in an amenity-rich, resort style environment. Meeting a measurable market demand for additional assisted living and memory care options, the project will be managed by SRI Management, a company noted in the industry for its level of dedicated service, value and resident care.
“The Canopy at Boynton Ridge is the fifth senior housing development and the third in Georgia for Canopy Senior Living,” said Brad Womble, director of development with Canopy Senior Living. “Within close proximity to major retail, including the new Publix directly adjacent to the community, as well as medical providers and CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia, the accessibility of this site to the entire region, coupled with the offering of a substantially larger, more modern living option than competitive area communities provide, The Canopy at Boynton Ridge is ideal for families and residents in the region seeking the highest standards in amenities, activities and care.”
Summit Contracting Group is leading the construction team for the 47,000-square-foot community. Plans for the community include a healthy mix of units, designed to provide facilities to meet unmet demands in the local community. Amenity-rich offerings include kitchenettes in all assisted living units, a wellness center, bistro and pub, private dining room, outdoor dining and a spacious salon and spa. In addition to industry-leading food service and chef-driven meals developed in conjunction with the health and wellness teams, the community will include concierge services for residents.
Once opened, The Canopy at Boynton Ridge will add approximately 60 jobs to the area, infusing more than $1.2 million in annual salary and wages into Fort Oglethorpe.