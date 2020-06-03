Walker County's Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax project list includes the installation of emergency generators, some of which would be placed in buildings that also serve as storm shelters for citizens throughout the county.
The Walker County government recently met with representatives from the cities of Chickamauga, Fort Oglethorpe, LaFayette, Lookout Mountain and Rossville to discuss and approve items that would be included in the next Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) should it pass on the June 9 ballot.
The existing 1% special sales tax has been approved by voters every time it has been on the ballot in the county since the 1980s. The current SPLOST is set to end in September. The proposed new SPLOST features a list of projects for the individual cities and the county itself.
The county currently has four main buildings that double as storm shelters: the Walker County Civic Center, the West Armuchee Community Center, the Cedar Grove Community Center and the Walker County Agriculture Center.
Joe Legge, Walker County's public relations director, said that the Civic Center and the West Armuchee and Cedar Grove community centers can each hold approximately 150 people and are used as pre- and post-storm shelters. The Ag Center in Rock Spring is used as a post-storm shelter, along with several local churches that volunteer their buildings for use in case of emergencies.
Storm shelters have been on the minds of area citizens following a tornado outbreak on the night of Sunday, April 12, that damaged several areas of northwest Georgia.
An EF2 tornado touched down in the Center Post community on the south end of Walker County, while another tornado caused extensive damage in Fort Oglethorpe and other parts of Catoosa County before intensifying to EF3 strength and causing widespread destruction to homes and businesses in parts of the greater Chattanooga area before making its way along Interstate 75 North toward Cleveland.
It was the first major tornado outbreak in the area since the memorable April 27, 2011, outbreak that caused damage in Flintstone early that morning before an EF4 tornado tore through Ringgold and on into Apison, Tennessee, later that night.
In response to those 2011 storms, David Roden to begin looking into installing a storm shelter on the property of the Mountain View Estates mobile home park that he owns in Rossville. The project, completed in 2015, cost approximately $100,000 and was funded by a rent increase, which was agreed to by the park's residents.
Roden said the shelter, which is 8 feet high, 12 feet wide and 56 feet long, is made of quarter-inch thick steel that came in one piece, was installed by crane and then bolted onto a 2-foot thick concrete slab. It is designed to protect those inside against the 250-mph winds of an EF5 tornado and is still believed to be the first and only shelter in the state specifically installed for a mobile home park.
Roden said he spent several years researching what type of shelter to buy and said he was originally going to go with an underground shelter. However, he later changed his mind after trying to help a 92-year-old park resident, who had asked Roden for assistance in getting down off her steps so that she could get to a doctor's appointment.
"I realized there was no way I could go underground with these elderly people because some of them can't walk," he explained. "If she couldn't go down her steps, she couldn't go down my steps (at the shelter). After that, all my research was about going above ground. With people in wheelchairs and using walkers and electric scooters, it had to go above ground."
Roden said his shelter can hold about 200 people and their pets and is also equipped with electronics to track the weather, a bathroom, a ventilation system, first aid kit and an emergency propane-powered generator, encased in steel and bolted to the foundation, should there be a loss of electrical power.
"Mr. Roden has an amazing service that he has provided for his residents," Legge said. "We hope his investment will encourage other private business owners to consider similar improvements in their parks."
Only four of the county’s buildings are currently equipped with generators, and those do not include buildings, such as the Civic Center and the Ag Center, that double as emergency shelters. The new SPLOST would include $850,000 earmarked for the new emergency generators.
"We are hopeful to use that to attract state or federal grant dollars in the future to maximize the number of generators that can be added," Legge explained.
Legge said that the county had applied for grant funding for generators for both storm shelters and water pumps from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Those funds flow through the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
Legge said that the county was recently informed that its application for the storm shelter generators would not be funded at this time, but that the county was still in the running for the grant for water pump generators.