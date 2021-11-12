The Never Forget Garden Marker initiative, which began in 2018, is a nationwide invitation to all Americans to plant gardens as a visual way to represent America’s unwavering commitment to its sacred duty to recognize, remember and honor its veterans.
The William Marsh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presents Nov. 11 the LaFayette Woman’s Club and the American Legion LaFayette Post 339 with a Never Forget Garden Marker.
On the centennial anniversary of the first burial of an unknown soldier from World War I, the William Marsh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Nov. 11 presented the LaFayette Woman’s Club and the American Legion LaFayette Post 339 with a Never Forget Garden Marker.
The marker commemorates the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. It expresses patriotism, love, mourning and remembrance to those Americans who have served America and to their families.
Rita Parker, chapter regent of the William Marsh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said the marker is for all to see and remember.
“Our members feel that the Veterans Memorial Park at the LaFayette Recreation Center is the perfect place for the marker," she explained. "It is in a place of honor and can be visited by everyone coming into and out of the park.”
American Legion LaFayette Post Commander Richard Westbrook said, “We are honored to add the Never Forget Garden Marker to the Memorial Park.”
“Paying tribute to those who have served our community is something our Club does throughout the year. We are honored to be a part of today’s dedication,” LaFayette Woman’s Club President Rachel Oesch Willeford said.
For more information about the Never Forget Garden Marker, contact Rita Parker at rparker6@catt.com.