The 2021-2022 Georgia Official Highway and Transportation Map (also known as the state map) is now available. The map is produced by the Georgia Department of Transportation's (DOT) Office of Transportation Data (OTD) through a collaborative effort between OTD and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia.
The state map is used for road navigation, planning, historical purposes and other uses.
Maps are available free of charge to the public through GDOT’s website at http://www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Maps.
Georgia residents are encouraged to test their observation skills by searching the map for hidden objects and animals. See the back of the map for a list of the objects and animals, such as an alligator, an owl and a fishing trawler. When residents think they have found all the hidden objects, they can request an answer key from statemap@dot.ga.gov.
For more information on Georgia DOT, visit www.dot.ga.gov, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GeorgiaDOT) and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/gadeptoftrans.