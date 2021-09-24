Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) reminds commercial vehicle customers that compliance with the new Federal Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) rule is quickly approaching.
Beginning Feb. 7, 2022, the education requirements will change for anyone who wants to obtain a Commercial Driver's License (CDL), upgrade a CDL or obtain a passenger, school bus or hazmat endorsement.
“It’s all about safety,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said. “With these higher standards set by FMCSA, all entry-level drivers will be fully trained to federal standards before taking to the highway.
"More fully trained drivers means fewer accidents caused by new truck drivers and higher safety on our roads," he said. "Georgia will also be requiring human trafficking training for all new commercial drivers in the near future.”
The ELDT mandate is a set of new minimum requirements for entry-level driver training set by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Before taking the CDL test, these drivers will now have to successfully complete a specific program of theory and behind-the-wheel instruction provided by a school or other entity on FMCSA's new Training Provider Registry (TPR).
These requirements do not apply for drivers who already hold a CDL or applicable endorsements before Feb. 7, 2022.
All CDL training providers will have to apply and be approved by the FMCSA in order to provide training. The Training Provider Registry (TPR) at https://tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov/ will list all approved training providers and is the best source of information. TPR users may sign up for updates relative to training and the registry.
DDS also encourages commercial drivers to utilize the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO, to keep track of your license status. DDS 2 GO allows you to keep track of your CDL status, view any points and receive push notifications about your license status and more while on the go.
Information on commercial vehicle training, testing and the ability to schedule an appointment can all be accessed online at www.dds.georgia.gov, as well as the DDS 2 GO app.