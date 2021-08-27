The 13th annual National Treasures event returns to Point Park on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m. "Come Back to Your Park" for an unforgettable evening, featuring the history of Lookout Mountain told through storytelling and live music from the New Dismembered Tennesseans.
There will be food and complimentary drinks, and keepsake photos taken at Umbrella Rock.
Go to PartyAtPointPark.com for all the event details, including a frequently asked questions section that explains plans for keeping the event safe for guests.
Visit PartyAtPointPark.com to get tickets for the event.