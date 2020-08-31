September is National Preparedness Month, and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is working with local emergency management agencies to encourage citizens across the state to prepare themselves and their families for natural and man-made disasters.
This year’s National Preparedness Month theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”
“During National Preparedness Month, Georgians should develop or review their emergency plans to ensure their household is ready for natural and man-made disasters,” said GEMA/HS Director Homer Bryson. “They should also consider how COVID-19 may affect their plans, and adjust them accordingly.”
Taking a single step each week toward developing a plan will increase household and community responsiveness when severe weather and other emergencies occur. The themes each week during National Preparedness month are:
- Week 1: Sept. 1-6 - Make a plan.
- Week 2: Sept. 6-12 - Build a kit.
- Week 3: Sept. 13-19 - Prepare for disasters.
- Week 4: Sept. 20-26 - Teach youth about preparedness.
For tips and tools to get your family and community ready for a disaster, visit www.gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia. Additional preparedness information is also available from your local EMA director.
As part of the Office of the Governor, GEMA/HS works with local, state and federal governments, in partnership with the private sector and faith-based community, to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. In addition, GEMA/HS employees are on 24-hour call statewide to assist local authorities when disaster strikes. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia campaign helps Georgians prepare for disasters. Go to gema.ga.gov for information on developing a custom emergency plan and Ready Kit.