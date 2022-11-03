North Georgia Animal Alliance

North Georgia Animal Alliance (NGAA) is set to receive a $3,500 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of its lifesaving work for animals in North Georgia.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like NGAA — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

