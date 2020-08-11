Georgia utilities and Georgia 811 work to raise awareness for National 811 Day on Aug. 11 (8/11).
Utilities urge customers to call 811 before digging to prevent dangerous and disruptive accidents.
“The safety of our employees and our communities is our top priority, and using the 811 service is one way we can help our customers stay safe and prevent power outages resulting from digging accidents,” said Kevin Kastner, Georgia Power vice president of Customer Services.
Georgia 811 is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to ensuring that projects are safe and comply with the Georgia Dig Law, thereby preventing damage to underground utilities and promoting public safety.
The law requires contacting Georgia 811 before mechanized digging to have Georgia 811 mark buried power, communications, gas and water lines to help to prevent injuries, unintended service disruptions, repair costs and fines. Marking is typically done with flags, spray paint or both.
There is no charge for 811 location requests, and contacting 811 is also recommended for smaller, manual jobs, such as planting trees, installing fences or mailboxes, or other digging activity.
Call 811 or visit Georgia811.com to enter a location request at least three days before they dig.
Once the request is received, Georgia 811 notifies affected member utility companies who send a technician to identify and to mark underground lines.
A public safety announcement (PSA), which demonstrates how quick and easy it is to have underground lines identified, can be viewed on Georgia Power’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbCT-tPITJ0&feature=youtu.be.