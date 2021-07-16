Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park Saturday, July 31, at 2 p.m. will provide a one-hour program focusing on Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s visit to Lookout Mountain.
This program will take place inside Point Park, on Lookout Mountain. As a reminder, there is a $10 entry fee per adult (ages 16 and older), to enter Point Park. Admissions for visitors 15 and younger are free.
Most of us have likely seen the famous photograph of Grant standing on Roper’s Rock, atop Lookout Mountain. If not, you can easily find it by searching the photo archives in the Library of Congress (www.loc.gov). The label on this photograph has long been taken as fact and published in hundreds, if not thousands, of printed books, pamphlets, wayside exhibits, etc.
However, how do we know this was Grant? Is there any possibility the photo was mislabeled? In this dialogic program, participants will discuss, based upon evidence presented, if this was truly Grant on Lookout Mountain.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.