While one would expect horses at a former cavalry post, Mustangs of the four-wheeled — not four-legged — kind were recently seen in Fort Oglethorpe.
On Sunday, June 28, the 6th Cavalry Museum hosted the first annual Mustangs at the Museum fundraiser event with the Georgia Regional Mustang Club to great success.
The Mustang Club organized a historic cruise from Cartersville, visiting Cloudland Canyon Park, Lookout Mountain, and ending at the 6th Cavalry Museum for lunch.
The museum was open from noon to 3 p.m. to the public to tour the exhibits and enjoy Jeep rides on the parade field. Visitors saw nearly 50 Mustangs, ranging from 1965 to current models, belonging to GARMC members and local Mustang owners.
Plans are already underway for the next Mustangs at the Museum in June 2021, with even more activities for participants and visitors. Club president Dale Westcott reported that 36 Mustangs lined up in Cartersville to begin the cruise with many local Mustang owners joining them at the museum. Events like this help support the 6th Cavalry Museum and enable the museum to share the history of the 6th Cavalry and the Army Post at Fort Oglethorpe (1902-47).