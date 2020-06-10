The Georgia Regional Mustang will be cruising to the 6th Cavalry Museum and other local attractions on Sunday, June 28. The cruise is free and open to anyone with a Mustang.
Starting at 9 a.m. in Cartersville, participants will be given a map to Cloudland, Lookout Mountain, the 6th Cavalry Museum, and Chickamauga Battlefield. Participants can bring a picnic or get take-out at any number of restaurants in Fort Oglethorpe to eat in air-conditioned comfort at the 6th Cavalry Museum at noon. For those interested in joining the cruise, more information is available on the Club’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/ GeorgiaRegionalMustangClub.
Visitors are welcome to admire the Mustangs at the museum and tour the exhibits and see the restoration progress on the M47 Patton Tank during special museum hours between noon and 3 p.m. Admission to the museum is $5 for adults, $3 for students.
The Georgia Regional Mustang Club is the second oldest chartered Mustang club in the nation, founded in 1979 in the Atlanta area. Dedicated to the restoration, preservation, and promotion of the Ford Mustang, the GRMC participates in a number of activities throughout the year, including car shows, cruises, clinics and other events. For more information about the club, please visit their website at www.garmc.net or e-mail Georgiaregional@gmail.com.