The Georgia Regional Mustang Club (GARMC) held its second annual Cruise Up to benefit the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe on Sept. 11.
More than 50 Mustangs filled the parking lots for the one-day event.
The Tri-State Military Vehicle Club also participated and had on display a 1942 Dodge WC24 Command Car, M274 mechanical Mule and two military Jeeps.
Prior to the presentation of trophies, Fort Oglethorpe Mayor Pro-Tem Paula Stinnett led the group in a memorial service remembering 9-11 and the 13 soldiers who died on Aug. 26 in “Operation Freedom's Sentinel” at the Afghanistan airport.
Winners receiving trophies were:
James Dawkins, sole owner, 1965 Mustang Coupe; Tori Jones, 2011 Shelby GT 500; Jeff Rogers, 2014 Shelby GT 500; George Pearson, 1970 Boss 302; Ed Crosswhite, 1970 Convertible; and Chad Drake, 1968 Mustang GT Fastback.
Club members and spectators toured the museum and learned about the M-47 Patton tank that fellow club member George Adler is restoring at the museum.
The club made a $500 donation to the 6th Cavalry Museum.