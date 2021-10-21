The Fort Oglethorpe Veterans and Citizens Council, the sponsoring organization of the first “Honoring Those Who Serve” parade and festival, announce the partnership with the Museum of Flight for the Nov. 6 event in Fort Oglethorpe.
The parade begins at 10:30 a.m., with a flyover of the museum’s T-28 Trojan vintage aircraft. A second flyover will be done later at the polo field to kick off the festival. The Museum of Flight will also bring its aviation and military memorabilia for display at the festival to Barnhardt Circle’s polo field.
The Museum of Flight was established in 2010 and is dedicated to raising awareness of aviation and the important role it has played in shaping the nation’s history. The airplane collection includes a T-28 “Trojan” Alpha Model, a T-28 “Trojan” Bravo Model and a Beechcraft C-45. The museum uses the hangar at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Rome, Ga.
“The Museum of Flight is excited to partner with this event and get a chance to highlight its collection and publicly thank those who serve,” said Pete O’Hare, warbirds pilot and event coordinator. “Our mission is to educate the public about the important role aviation has played in making the United States the greatest country in the world. We’ll be flying low and loud to kick off the parade and festival in grand style. Be prepared to cover your ears and be awed by the aircraft.”
The Paulding County Airport in Dallas, Ga., houses its aviation and military memorabilia and outdoor displays. Equipment to be displayed at the festival includes the M35 “Deuce and a Half” cargo truck, Willys M38A-1 Jeep, M274 “Mule,” Humvee and 1978 Silver Anniversary Edition Chevrolet Corvette. This Corvette is one of only two made in 1978 as the anniversary edition Corvette. The other was the Indianapolis 500 pace car. This car has been modified and is capable of going from 0 to 100 miles an hour in 2.95 seconds and has had a smoke system installed for performances at airshows. It has been on every continent and most recently performed at the Kaneohe Bay airshow racing an airplane and winning.
The all-day festival will have arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, military vehicles, classic cars, Kid’s Play zone and live music, ending with fireworks at dark. Six Pistols kicks off the music, followed by Josh Driver and Full Circle with The Beaters performing at 3:30 p.m. There’s free parking on the polo field and it’s free Museum Saturday at the 6th Cavalry Museum.