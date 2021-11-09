State Sen. Jeff Mullis, R- Chickamauga, has announced he will seek reelection in 2022.
Mullis, who has served in that office since 2001 after he defeated incumbent Waymond "Sonny" Huggins, a Democrat.
Mullis Nov. 8 issued the following statement regarding his campaign:
“Serving the people of Northwest Georgia has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. We have accomplished so much together, from protecting our 2nd Amendment rights, protecting the Right to Life, taking steps to secure our elections, passing pro-business legislation, and so much more.
"However, I believe we still have work to do. We must continue to pass measures that guarantee fair elections, curb China’s influence, secure our Right to Bear Arms, stand up against vaccine mandates, and keep Critical Race Theory out of our classrooms.
"I am a proven fighter for our shared conservative values and that is why I am running for re-election in 2022: to fight for you, the hardworking citizens of the 53rd Senate District. I humbly ask for your vote in the coming election cycle.”
Chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, he is also a member of the Senate's Appropriations, Subcommittee Chair of Economic Development and Tourism, Regulated Industries and Utilities committees, as well as the Reapportionment Committee, according to www.legis.ga.gov.
He also chairs the Senate Music Committee and the Halls of Fame Joint Committee; he was appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal and reappointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to the Georgia Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Advisory Commission.