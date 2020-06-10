Incumbent Jeff Mullis has avoided a runoff to retain his Georgia Senate District 53 seat, snapping up 54.7% of district votes in the June 3 Republican primary.
Mullis received 16,134 of 29,488 total votes cast. His opponents, state House Rep. Colton Moore and Todd Noblitt, received 10,220 (34.7%) and 3,134 (10.6%), respectively. The results are unofficial results, pending counting of a few provisional ballots, according to the Walker County Board of Elections.
Senate District 53 includes Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County. Mullis carried Catoosa (58%), Walker (54%) and Chattooga (69%) counties, while Moore won in Dade County, his home county (62%). No Democratic or third-party opponents ran in the race, so Mullis has retained his seat for another term.
Mullis was not immediately available June 10 for comment.
“I bring experience that delivers,” Mullis said during his campaign. “My relationship with most of our local elected leaders plus our state and federal leaders gives Northwest Georgia the ability to be heard and receive the assistance that we may need.”
Mullis, who lives in Chickamauga, has held his Senate seat since 2001 and is executive director of the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority. He is also chairman of the powerful Senate Rules Committee, which has jurisdiction over the rules of the Senate and its order of business, including the setting of Senate calendars for consideration of bills and resolutions on the floor of the Senate.
Mullis listed protecting unborn children, honoring and protecting senior citizens, maintaining the Second Amendment and keeping taxes as low as possible among issues that most concern him.
As the eighth largest state in the nation, the growing population of Georgia creates challenges and opportunities, he said.
“We must continue to have a conservative approach on budget items,” he said. “We will continue to prioritize the budget to meet the needs of the people of Georgia. We must continue to protect the rights of our people and preserve and honor the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the State of Georgia.”
Moore, who currently represents District 1 in the state House of Representatives, declined to seek re-election, instead seeking to unseat Mullis. He said he believes his campaign accomplished a lot.
“We may not have won but … we changed the political discourse” for the race, he said.
He attributed his victory in Dade County to the fact residents there know him and his policies, he said.
As a sitting representative, he was unable to raise campaign funds; he spent roughly $20,000 of his funds and estimated that Mullis outspent him by at least 15:1. If he had had the same marketing budget to promote his platform in Catoosa and Walker counties, he thinks he would have picked up more votes in those counties, he said.
COVID-19's impact on the nation may also have factored into the election results, he observed.
Moore has a background auctioning heavy equipment and driving a truck to haul cattle.
“I am more fearful of the people I represent, than the special interest of Atlanta,” Moore said during the campaign.
Georgia’s socialist economic development strategies concerned Moore, he said, explaining the state subsidized the film industry $4 billion over 10 years. The film subsidies lower the state's budget roughly 3% — money that could be spent on roads, teachers and law enforcement.
“Georgia is the No. 1 state for corporate cronyism, not the No. 1 state for business,” he said during his campaign. “If elected I plan to lead legislation to stop the dark hidden world of corporate subsidies.”
His platform also included his stance to represent public school teachers, to bring back a standard of discipline to the classroom and to remove burdensome regulations.
“We live in a republic, and the people have spoken,” Noblitt said after the election.
Noblitt said he appreciates the opportunities the campaign afforded him and meeting people throughout the district. He said he wishes Sen. Mullis luck.
Noblitt said, during his campaign, that his established career as an insurance agent would afford him the flexibility and availability to serve district residents, and it has helped him develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills that would be useful if elected. He also promised to serve a maximum three terms in the state Senate.
Noblitt's platform included improving the Department of Family and Children Services, allowing every law-abiding citizen to carry a firearm without a permit, supporting Constitutional Carry legislation, emphasizing infrastructure, reviewing diabetic medication costs and not joining the “'Good Ole’ Boy' political network.”
“I will strive to build good working relationships with fellow elected officials, while maintaining my commitment to diligently serving all residents of the 53rd District without financial gain for myself,” he said.