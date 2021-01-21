Sen. Jeff Mullis (R–Chickamauga) has received his committee assignments for the 2021 legislative session; the 156th General Assembly convened Jan. 11. Among his appointments, Mullis will continue serving as chairman of the Senate Rules Committee.
“It is an honor to have the opportunity to once again serve as chairman of the Rules Committee,” Mullis said. “This is a responsibility that I do not take lightly, as I will be the last stop for pieces of legislation before they make it to the Senate floor.
"This means I, and the other members of the Rules Committee, have the ability to make a positive impact in the lives of Georgians by ensuring the most important and productive legislation is prioritized on the calendar," he said. "We need to get started right away passing legislation that will benefit Georgians during these challenging times, and I am eager to begin.”
Mullis will also serve as a member of the Appropriations Committee, the Economic Development and Tourism Committee, and the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee.
“These committee chairs are uniquely qualified to develop real and lasting solutions aimed at building a better Georgia,” said Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. “The Senate will continue to prioritize diligent committee work and sound public policy, and I look forward to working closely with each one of our chairs and their committee members as we work to enact policies that advance both the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”
Mullis represents the 53rd Senate District which includes Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County.