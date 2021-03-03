State Sen. Jeff Mullis, R–Chickamauga, has signed on as a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 241, a bill that proposes substantial changes to Georgia’s elections and voting procedures.
“Voters all across the state have reached out, urging members of the General Assembly to take action to address the issues they witnessed on and after the November election,” Mullis said. “These concerns deserve to be treated seriously, and the Senate has already acted swiftly and passed numerus bills that directly impact several of the improprieties brought to our attention.
"S.B. 241 offers a comprehensive approach that addresses many of the key areas that citizens have requested we act on including absentee ballots, transparency in the tabulation process, streamlining the fraud reporting process and more," he said. "I am proud to be a co-sponsor of this bill and will do all I can to advance the bill through the legislative process.”
S.B. 241 passed the Senate Ethics Committee March 1. The next step for the bill will be the Senate Rules Committee, followed by a vote before the full Senate.
The full text of S.B. 241 is available at https://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/60009.
Mullis serves as chairman of the Rules Committee. He represents the 53rd Senate District, which includes Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County.